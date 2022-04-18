Columbus firefighters get a new fire truck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- With help from state legislators, the Columbus Fire Department is getting a new truck that could save money for the people who live here.

The state is funding the Columbus fire department with $350,000 for a brand new fire truck in the city.

A new truck means more safety for first responders and less maintenance.

It also improves the department’s fire rating system, which leads to lower insurance rates for the citizens of Columbus.

Chief Martin Andrews says it could lead to business development as well.

“One of our big factors is we want to attract industry to come into our city and our town any type of way we can, says Chief Andrews. “This will be a plus if we can get those rates lower.”

“We’ve got one of the best fire departments in the whole state -in the country, says House District 41 Representative Kabier Karriem. “It’s nationally ranked. So, we have to make sure that we continue to give them everything that they need to keep their rating up.”

Representative Kabier Karriem says this grant is the largest amount of funding for a fire department in the 2022 legislative session.