Columbus fireman recognized for his dedication to the job

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Fireman was recognized for his dedication to the job.

The Columbus Exchange honored Lukas Borntrager as its Firefighter of the Year at a luncheon at Lion Hills.

The Macon native has been serving with Columbus Fire and Rescue for three years.

Even though he is at the early stages of his firefighting career, Borntrager has some lofty goals, including passing the Mississippi Fire Academy’s Smoke Diver Class and making Captain in Columbus Fire and Rescue.

“It’s a great honor. I thank every single one of these guys who took the time to teach me the great craft of firefighting. They dedicated their time to me, and hopefully, I can do the same to other firemen that come along, and be an example to them,” said Borntrager.

Borntrager began as a volunteer firefighter in Macon but realized he wanted to make it a career.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter