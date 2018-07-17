Columbus first responders prepare for nursing home emergencies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A resident wandering away from a nursing home is a scary scenario.

Now, Columbus emergency responders will be better prepared.

Crews searched in-the-water and on-the-ground during a full scale training exercise Tuesday morning.

Columbus fire and police departments, along with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and EMA were all at Windsor Place Nursing Home for the training.

The exercise centered around a missing resident.

Healthcare facilities are required to hold annual full-scale training missions with area first responders.