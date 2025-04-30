Columbus GTR Theatre Company provides kids drama academy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area drama company is doing more than staging plays.

Columbus’s Golden Triangle Theatre Company is taking drama to the public.

It provides a combination of community theater for all ages and a drama academy for kids.

It is also filling the gap for some schools that may not have dedicated arts programs.

One of Golden Triangle Theatre’s most successful programs is “All For One”.

The theatre company makes weekly trips to Fairview Elementary in Columbus and West Clay Elementary to provide theatre enrichment classes as part of the students’ regular school day.

The program provides life lessons along with acting lessons.

“So, we do exercises that teach them how to regulate their emotions; how to build teamwork; how to develop people skills with other people; how to, you know, be aware of other people’s emotions before their own; how to develop public speaking skills. So, all of these things really do carry you and make you a successful individual when you are working in the regular work world,” said GTR Theater Company Managing Director Isabella Powell.

Next on the program for Golden Triangle Theatre is a series of Summer camps.

For more information on those, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.