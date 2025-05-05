Columbus gun range hosts free firearm training for mothers

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Knowing what to do when using a firearm can save the lives of many families.

With Mother’s Day approaching, one Columbus group organized a firearm safety event for all mothers in the community.

The Heavy Armor Gun Range hosted the event, providing many resources to promote gun safety.

The Heavy Armor Gun Range aimed for mothers in the community to know firearm safety.

The group hosted its inaugural free Mother’s Range Day.

“With the approach of the summer months, there is usually an uptick, so it is very important to not only protect themselves but also protect their children,” LaDonna Arrington said.

The event allows mothers who have attended to get the proper training on how to properly use their guns.

They said the event was needed for them to protect their families.

“It was wonderful, the guys were so helpful,” Carol Harris said. “They showed us how to use our guns and if we had any questions, they were eager to help us and show us how to do it. I felt good about it because we as lady females we need to learn how to protect ourselves as well, so every woman, every female needs a gun so they can protect their selves.”

The Columbus Police Department offered assistance during the event, giving advice when it was needed.

Officer Timothy Tate said these classes are a big help to gun owners.

“We get called about firearms a lot,” Tate said. “So many people are afraid of firearms. The more they know about firearms the more they’ll be comfortable with them, or if they encounter one, they’ll know what to do, so they won’t hurt themselves or someone else just because they are afraid of a firearm. So that’s what today is for.”

He also said it’s important for mothers of families to know the responsibilities of owning a gun.

“To the mothers hey we want y’all to be safe,” Tate said. “We know y’all got kids so we want you to be safe if you have a firearm and know what to do with it or know what to do with it so you can be able to teach your kids a little bit so they can know what to do when they encounter one.”

Statista reports that 41% of men personally owns a firearm, compared to 20% of women in the U.S.

