Columbus High School’s first graduating class looks to clean up community

The Class of '93 was the first to graduate from Columbus High School after the district consolidated Lee and Caldwell High Schools.

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The Columbus High School Class of 1993 kicked off its 30-year reunion by helping out its hometown.

The alumni gathered at Sim Scott Park to clean up the neighborhood.

The Class of ’93 was the first to graduate from Columbus High School after the district consolidated Lee and Caldwell High Schools.

Stephanie Jones and Kessa Thompson have always been close friends. After they attended Hunt intermediate school together, each went their separate ways. Jones to Lee and Thompson to Caldwell.

They reunited in their senior year when the schools consolidated to form Columbus High School.

30 years later, these former Falcons are giving back to one of the places where they made some of their first memories.

” I think one of the places we came together before they combined the schools was Hunt, and so this has fond memories for many of us as well because this is where we truly where saw each other before we were split up again,” said Keesa Thompson.

While many have outgrown the trends from the 90s, Jones says it’s great to have the band back together.

“It’s so awesome because we are like family, you know because we went to school from elementary up to high school, so it’s just exciting to see all of our classmates,” said Jones.

While their high school days may just be memories, Thompson says the best advice she can give students is to get to know their classmates.

” The biggest thing you need to pay attention to is the people. Put aside some of the differences, put aside some of the things that you may look down upon, or you may be afraid of, and really and truly try to step out and get to know all of your classmates,” said Thompson.

As they take the time to clean up this corner of their community, Thompson says coming together for their reunion reminds her that they are the first, the best to be, the mighty class of ’93.

“Truly celebrating life. We just went through something pretty horrible with this entire world, per se. We’ve lost 24 of our classmates already, and that is a significant number. Not all of them were lost during that time, but really recognizing it’s so precious. Life is so valuable, and it’s short,” said Thompson.

The class of 1993 reunion continues with more events tonight.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter