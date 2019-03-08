Columbus Hires Pulphus as Head Football Coach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — A new head football coach is headed for Columbus High School.

First reported by Brandon Shields and then confirmed by WCBI News, Josh Pulphus will be the Falcons newest head coach.

Pulphus joins Columbus after spending the past year as an assistant coach

to the 3-time 5A state champs: the West Point Green Wave.

He spent the year before that as the head coach a Kemper County High School.

Pulphus is the third head coaching hire at Columbus in the past three years.