Columbus Hires Pulphus as Head Football Coach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — A new head football coach is headed for Columbus High School.
First reported by Brandon Shields and then confirmed by WCBI News, Josh Pulphus will be the Falcons newest head coach.
- Advertisement -
Pulphus joins Columbus after spending the past year as an assistant coach
to the 3-time 5A state champs: the West Point Green Wave.
He spent the year before that as the head coach a Kemper County High School.
Pulphus is the third head coaching hire at Columbus in the past three years.