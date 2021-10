Four arrested in Columbus home burglary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested 3 juveniles and one adult involved in a home burglary.

The robbery happen Thursday morning around 9:30 A.M. on Beech Street.

According to Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, the owner was able to apprehend one of the juveniles until police arrived on scene.

Once the call was dispatched, they were able to locate and arrest all four suspects, and return the stolen items to the homeowner.