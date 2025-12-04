Columbus hosts annual Christmas parade

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After a brief weather delay, the Columbus Christmas parade rolled through downtown Monday night.

Dozens of floats and walking groups filled the route, including elected officials, local businesses, community groups, and area organizations.

The parade stepped off at 7:30 pm and lasted about an hour.

This year’s theme was “Columbus Christmas in Paradise.”

We saw several families lined up along the streets, including one group that told us the parade had become a yearly tradition for them.

“They know what tradition is….what being together is all about. Seeing the looks on their face, seeing all the lights, and hearing the sirens. They just love it, and we’ve been coming since she was a baby, so now she’s got the baby,” said Caledonia native Tammy Luckey.

The WCBI weather team also participated in Wednesday night’s Christmas parade.

