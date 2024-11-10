Columbus hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders and residents came together to honor and reflect on the legacy of late veterans, while also honoring those who currently serve.

The laying of the wreath, that’s what dozens of people showed up to the Columbus Veterans Day Ceremony to see.

“There is really nothing that is more important than making sure that we honor our veterans,” said Keith Gaskin, Columbus Mayor. “They mean so much to the community, the state, and the country. It is important that they know how much we appreciate them and their sacrifices.”

Several different people spoke at the ceremony.

The Commander of the 14th Flying Wing James Blech was one of the speakers, and he said paying his respects and showing appreciation to those who sacrificed their life was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“I jumped at the opportunity; it was a great opportunity to come out and talk to our veterans who are in the local community here,” said Blech. “It is a very active community with the veterans, there are a lot of connections with the base, and it is an opportunity for us once a year, for us to say thank you for serving the country and thank you for your continuing support for the men and women, who are out at Columbus Airforce base.”

With dozens of people sitting and standing side by side, pouring into the ceremony, and showing their support, James Walton and Donald Curry said it’s special seeing the community come together to honor the heroes.

“It makes me feel good in my heart that people still are gravitating towards veterans,” said Walton. “Veterans are what made the country today, and without us, there is a lot of stuff that would be going on right now.”

“It means a lot to me to see veterans participate, and keep things going, especially for the younger veterans,” said Curry. “It was a tremendous day, and I really enjoyed it, and I hope to do more things like this.”

The ceremony has been taking place for several years, and it was held outside the Lowndes County Courthouse.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said the ceremony was also a great way for the younger people to learn more about soldiers, and to have a better understanding of some of the things they had to go through while serving in the military.

