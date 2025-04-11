Columbus hosts Catfish in the Alley event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Catfish in the Alley kicked off this afternoon with live music and food right outside of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center.

The Blues with a Side of Soul event featured music from Keith Johnson and the Big Muddy Band.

Tomorrow, there will be more live music, catfish, vendors, and the Stella Shouting contest.

Sharon Johnson, the business director with the Columbus Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she hopes visitors enjoy what Columbus has to offer.

“My favorite part about the whole event is probably interacting with all the visitors, just finding out where everyone is from, you know, how far they traveled. For tourism, that’s big. We want to see people staying in hotels and eating at our restaurants, but also enjoying what Columbus has to offer,” said Johnson.

“Well, Columbus has so much to offer. I mean, you know, where we have a rich history, we have so many great people in our community, and the festival just kind of brings all that together,” said Frances Glenn, Tourism Director of the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For a full list of events and the music lineup, please go to visitcolumbus.org.

