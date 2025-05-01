Columbus hosts downtown National Day of Prayer event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds gathered on May 1 for the National Day of Prayer in downtown Columbus.

There were songs of worship and specific prayers for people in our community.

Scott Reall was the guest speaker for the event. He spoke about his life and how he came to know Christ.

Each year, people gather in communities across America to pray for the nation and their town.

The East Columbus Home School Organization and the West Lowndes Air Force JROTC also participated.

