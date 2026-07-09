Columbus Junior Auxiliary packs school supplies for local kids

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The clock is winding down for summer break across the area, and the Columbus Junior Auxiliary is making sure every child is ready for the new school year.

As a special education teacher in Lowndes County, Elmaz Braddock knows just how fast the summer months can pass by and how difficult the school year can be on parents’ wallets.

“I see firsthand how much need our kids are in,” said Braddock.

Through her membership with the Columbus Junior Auxiliary, Braddock and other ladies in the area are making sure that students start

the school year off on the right foot.

“We have ordered everything from bags, pencils, markers, crayons, rulers, anything that the kids need to go back to school so we

have all those things ordered and we are stuffing them into bags,” said Braddock.

The Columbus chapter’s Art Reach project began during COVID.

Since then, it has continued to grow.

The Columbus Junior Auxiliary will be packing over 2-thousand bags to distribute to all the city elementary schools and West Lowndes.

Braddock says they hope it can help take a weight off parents

“That way, the parents don’t have to go out and buy the supplies, and every child has the same school supplies so they aren’t comparing

who is better and just giving them high-quality school supplies,” said Braddock.

JA members even had some little hands helping out

Vivian Braddock and Eva Rosespann say they were glad to be a part of making a difference.

“It would make me feel sad, but if someone gave me school supplies I would be happy,” said Vivian Braddock.

Members will be distributing supplies on July 21

to keep up with the organization and learn how they are getting involved in the community, you can

learn more on their website or Facebook page, Junior Auxiliary of Columbus.

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