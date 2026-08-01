Local judge hosts free legal clinic for community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Legal services can be expensive, and costs are typically top of mind for most people when it comes to accessibility.

That’s why 14th Judicial Chancery Court District Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis holds a free annual law clinic to help people with their legal needs.

“We are so glad to have the opportunity to give back to the community. I am very pleased with the attorneys who volunteer their time to give back by appearing here on this day to assist people with filling out certain documents,” said Drungole-Ellis.

No-Fault Divorce, Adult Name Change, Simple Wills, Advanced Healthcare Directives, and Powers of Attorney were the areas of service offered at the Clinic.

Participants had assistance from the time they stepped through the courtroom doors until they left, many with documents in hand.

Judge Drungole-Ellis said it’s always been her mission to help the community.

“We counted up, and this is my probably my 14th one. I even did one during COVID. We did a virtual one. I do this because I am passionate about it. I am passionate about helping people and giving back to the community. That has been my life to give back and to help people,” said Drungole-Ellis.

Sometimes the best way to help people is letting them know access is available.

“The judicial system is out there to help, and there is such a thing as access to justice, and that we offer that and that we as the judiciary and attorneys do care about people,” said Drungole-Ellis.

The next free legal clinic will be in Lowndes County Friday, August 7th.

To register, call 662-323-513. Visit www.14thchanceryms.com to see if you qualify.

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