Local organizations partner to host food drive

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Area organizations are always working to help those in need.

In Lowndes County, three organizations came together to serve the Caledonia area.

Julia Chavez with Saving Grace Mission says they wanted to help by providing food for those in need.

“We are giving away probably about 250 pounds of food today, and it was given by the Golden Triangle Dream Center, and we partner with them, and I serve with them every Friday. Every end of the month is when I come here; we partner with the Lowndes County Parks & Rec to do the food distribution here every end of the month,” said Chavez.

There were the usual canned goods and non-perishables, but Saving Grace also provided fresh produce and bakery goods.

The event not only serves the community, but it also allows volunteers, like April Davis, the chance to share with those around her.

“Bless those who’ve blessed you. I mean, it’s a great thing to do. I love helping, as I said. I give my blessings and pass them on to the next person, so hey, bless those who bless you,” said Davis.

Along with the monthly food distribution, Chavez continues to find other ways to make an impact in the area for those who need it.

“So, what we had started was loaves and fishes, and we had got a grant from Four county, and when I saw that the funds were about to run out, we had partnered up with project development district, and through department of human services there’s a program that targets to feed the elderly, and with that program elderly can register, and if they’re interested in registering they can, anyone that’s 63, 65 and older can register for the food program and come here on mondays and tuesdays to receive a meal, a hot meal, yes,” said Chavez.

If you would like to volunteer, call 662-889-6006.