Teachers excited to welcome students back to class

‘My theme is the outdoors, I am a Girl Scout, I love camping, love the outdoors, learn best in the outdoors, thought it would be good for my students,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson is returning to teaching after a fifteen year absence and says she is ready to be back in the classroom.

‘My family recently brought in a new family member, a new daughter, felt like I needed a different schedule, will have same schedule as my children, summers off, I really enjoyed teaching when I did it the first time, so I felt the need to get back,” Hutcheson said.

She will join a staff of about sixty at Saltillo Elementary, which will have six hundred or so third through fifth graders.

This is Tabitha Russell’s 21st year in the classroom, and it has all been at Saltillo Elementary , in the third grade.

Russell teaches math and science and says there have been a lot of changes over the past two decades, especially when it comes to promoting critical thinking.