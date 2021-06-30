Columbus kicks off Fourth of July weekend with blues festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is kicking off the Fourth of July Weekend with the Southside Blues Festival.

The event features games, food, and live music.

Beginning Saturday you can catch local gospel acts such as Tim Bowen Annie, The Caldwell Singers, Big Tone.

Blues artists like Wendell B. Lance, 601 Band, Keith and Margie, and Mark Slevie will also be performing.

After Covid stripped the country of public events last year, organizers discuss the importance of kicking off the 15th annual celebration.

“COVID stepped in last year and it crippled the country. This is our opportunity to come back with something to give back. This project was started off the idea from former councilman Gene Taylor that we give back during the holiday season. This is a continuation of what we started 15 years ago,” said Jeff Smith, park coordinator.

The Southside Blues Festival begins Saturday at 11 A-M at Townsend Park.