Columbus law enforcement cracking down on mask mandate

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Today, it’s a warning. But soon, Columbus Police may be handing out citations to people and businesses who are not following the city’s mask mandate.

Beginning today, two CPD officers per shift will be checking in with local business owners, as a reminder to everyone to wear masks while out and about in town.

Most businesses have posted a notice to customers to wear a mask.

Police officers are touching base with merchants to help them stay in compliance with the city order.

“We get calls throughout the day many times…hey this business isn’t practicing mask safety to the standards of the city of Columbus,” said Investigator Katelyn Hicks, Columbus P.D. “We come out, check it out. Normally nine times out of ten we start with a warning, go from there. If we have a certain problematic issue with certain businesses we can address it with citations, but we try to do warnings firsthand.”

“It’s important mainly to keep this COVID sickness from spreading to others. It helps prevent that,” said Officer Cody Smith, Columbus P.D. “That’s the biggest measure in preventing the spread of the COVID.”

Officers say merchants and customers are usually cooperative when they ask them to comply with the mask ordinance.