Columbus law enforcement educates gun owners firearm safety

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Experts always say owning a gun requires responsible decisions.

One group put those words into action by hosting a Firearms Safety event.

Being responsible with a firearm keeps you and others safe.

The Heavy Armor Gun Range hosted its inaugural free Firearm Safety Event for the public.

“People just being able to come out and learn about firearm safety so they’ll be able to feel more comfortable and know about firearms supposed to just the bad and negative things that they always hear about them,” Timothy Tate said.

Gun owners learned how to properly handle, clean, and safely store their guns. People were also able to practice shooting at the firing range.

Event Coordinator and Columbus Police Officer Timothy Tate said knowing how your gun works can prevent accidents.

“Me working for the police department we get a lot of calls about people discharging firearms or something bad that happens regarding a firearm so me being law enforcement putting on this free event for the community will help elevate some of those causes of people accidentally discharging their firearm on themselves or one of their loved ones,” Tate said. “It’s one of those things the more you know about the better you’ll be with it.”

The event also offered the opportunity to get a concealed carry permit for attendees.

They said the hands-on training from experienced instructors is beneficial to ensure gun safety.

“It’s very important for the community around us to instill safety and everybody around,” Ryshawn Baker said. “Kids, adults, and you as your own person is definitely important to know gun safety to keep the community safe and keeping yourself safe and keeping the kids safe.”

The Heavy Armor Gun Range will continue to help the community practice gun safety.

