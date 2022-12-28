Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers.

The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.

Topping the list were a couple of recreation opportunities.

City leaders would like to get money to renovate Propst Park. Mayor Keith Gaskin believes renovations there could lead to revitalization in the neighborhood.

But the biggest ask on the list is funding to help finish the problem-plagued Terry Brown Amphitheatre.

“I think it’s critical that we complete the amphitheater. As we mentioned today, we’re still looking for public and private support. You know there’s been, you know, a lot of debate over the amphitheater over the years, but people that are coming in, that we’ve hosted in town, with MDA and other groups are very impressed with what we’ve been able to accomplish there so far,” said Gaskin.

Work on the still-unopened Terry Brown Amphitheatre began six years ago.

Since then, it’s been flooded twice and had to undergo significant repairs.

