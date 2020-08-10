Columbus Leaders To Host Panel On Race Relations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community and business leaders in Lowndes County hope a series of conversations will help build a bridge toward racial equality.

The Columbus Air Force Base, City of Columbus, and Lowndes County are hosting a panel discussion live on Facebook Tuesday at 5:30pm.

- Advertisement -

Participants include Mayor Robert Smith, Base Commander Colonel Seth Graham, and Police Chief Fred Shelton. There will also be education leaders and a local pastor on the panel.

The group will discuss issues surrounding race including the importance of diversity and the church’s role in healing racial tensions.

The public will be able to submit comments and questions during the live Facebook event on Mayor Robert Smith’s page.