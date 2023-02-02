Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city.

At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.

The mayor and council members heard a proposal from Ingram Equipment out of Alabama. Ingram sells garbage trucks and other related equipment to cities and waste management companies.

The city has been exploring its options after complaints from residents and even council members themselves about the performance of the city’s current contractor Golden Triangle Waste Services.

At its most recent meeting, the council approved issuing a Request for Proposals for rubbish pick-up.

Today’s presentation is one more step in exploring all possible options.

“It would give the city an idea of what it would cost if we’re going to buy our own trucks and handle garbage pick-up within the city employees, and not outsource as we’re doing now,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Gaskin said it would take further research, but he believed it would take several months to a year to get the equipment, hire the staff, and get them trained to take on the job.

