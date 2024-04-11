Columbus leaders receive redistricting update

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders get an update on redrawing ward lines.

Every ten years state law requires redistricting to occur.

The council received a preliminary recommendation today at its work session.

Consultant Chris Watson told the council it would be difficult to include any possible annexed areas in the 2025 municipal elections, due to timing and possible legal challenges over the annexation plans.

Watson has worked with the city on redistricting and annexation for about 20 years.

His proposal would see some big changes in the ward lines in Columbus.

“Ward 3 was the only one that, the linds did not change at all. I think the ward where you saw the most change was in Ward 1 because of the population drop over the last ten years in that area. He was suggesting that we needed to have that completed by August for the city to be able to prepare for municipality elections in 2025,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The city council will vote on the next steps of redistricting on Tuesday at its meeting.

Qualifying for city elections will be in January.