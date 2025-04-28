Columbus-led organization host community feeding

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – People all over the world experience the effects of gun violence, and community members in Columbus are finding ways to turn it around.

The Turning It Around organization hosted a community feeding for the public.

They were able to give away free food and drinks to all attendees.

The turning around organization’s motto is to turn their pain from gun violence into purpose.

Members of the organization said bringing people together can nourish the community.

“It just started from something God gave me to do, and the heart to give back to the community after my son,” Jacquel Brown said. Turning it around used to be a talk show, but as the years progressed, when God gave me this vision, it was just my ministry to do this.”

“I lost my son as well, like 7 months ago, due to gun violence,” Sandreika Young said. “But it’s just more than gun violence, we want to bring all our kids together, show them love, show them the ways. Like she said, God put it on her spirit the same way as me, and we just want to make a change for families.”

The organization has many more events to complete its purpose of bringing the community together.

