Columbus let Medical Marijuana deadline pass, automatically enrolled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday was the deadline for city and county governments to opt-out of Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program.

And Columbus is one of the cities that let that deadline pass without taking action.

That means Columbus is automatically enrolled and can allow dispensaries and growing operations within the city limits.

At a press conference this morning, Mayor Keith Gaskin said he has already heard from realtors who have been fielding inquiries from potential operators.

So far the city has not established any zoning restrictions beyond the State’s guidelines, which include provisions that Medical Marijuana facilities have to be at least one thousand feet away from any church, school, or daycare facility.

City Attorney Jeff Turnage says the planning commission will be looking over guidelines and may suggest changes to the Council.

“Troy Johnston, who is the MML’s General Counsel, told me that he figured if the city wanted to implement some time, place, and manner zoning restrictions, we would probably have comfort up to about July 1, because the permits are not likely to be issued by the state until that point,” said Jeff Turnage, Columbus City Attorney.

With over 40 churches in the city limits, potential dispensary locations may be limited.

But, business owners can request waivers from churches and daycare centers that would allow them to open within 500 feet.