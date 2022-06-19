Columbus Light and Water employee reported dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus Light and Water employee reported missing Saturday afternoon has died. The employee was believed to be working at the wastewater treatment plant before going missing.

Crews and agencies were on the scene transferring water from one tank to another in an effort to find the employee. There is no word yet on how the victim died.

Coroner Greg Merchant was on the scene as well.

We will update you as more information comes in.