Columbus Light & Water recognized as a reliable public power provider

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP 3 )® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP 3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Columbus Light & Water joins 274 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP 3 designation.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP 3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at ‎Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP 3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Angela C. Verdell, General Manager of Columbus Light & Water. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community”. “This designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers,” states Marc Rushing, Manager, Electric Division.