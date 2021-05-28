Columbus locals on high alert after string of purse snatchings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the past week, four purse snatchings have occurred in the city of Columbus.

“Probably going to just wait to go to town if I need, you know, groceries or whatever. I’ll just wait for my boyfriend to come with me cause I’m not going to risk anything, you know,” Columbus resident Addie Powell said.

Addie Powell is just one of many women in Columbus who are going to be taking more precautions when going out in public.

After four purse snatchings around shopping centers and businesses, many are trying to prepare.

“When you have an instinct that you don’t feel good about something, then you go on your instinct,” Columbus local Muffie Ellis said.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said that the best thing to do when someone tries to take your purse, is to be loud and draw attention.

“The incident at Wal-mart, the lady began to scream and holler and that was, the person didn’t actually get their purse because she scared them off. With the hollering and the noise and the ruckus,” Chief Shelton said.

Wearing your bag strap across your chest is a good way to prevent pick pockets; however, Chief Shelton said that it can do more harm than good when it comes to purse snatching.

“If they get a hold to that strap, they are going to pull you down with the purse. And again, which is going to put you, so it’s going to potentially put you in a position where you may get hurt. One of the things, if I got it on me real tight, he wont get my purse. But then again, you may get hurt in the process,” Chief Shelton said.

While the perpetrator from one of the incidents has been arrested, the other three incidents are still under investigation.

Although police believe they are close to arresting another perpetrator, they said it’s still important to be prepared.

“I’ll probably start zipping my purse, to be honest, so nothing can fall out or like, you know, my wallet is not as easily accessable to grab out. But, probably, I’ll probably just be more of my surroundings and probably look a little bit meaner when I’m walking into the store,” Powell said.

Shelton also added that if you have pepper spray or another form of self defense, keep it on your person, instead of in your bag, to keep it from getting in the wrong hands.