Columbus looks at next steps in revitalizing Propst Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is looking at its next steps in revitalizing its premier park.

At a work session, the mayor and City Council heard an update from the consulting group they’ve contracted with to negotiate a $3 million bond issue for park improvements.

One hurdle the consultants would like to see cleared is the completion of the 2021 financial audit.

They said with a clearer financial picture the city should be able to get a better rate on the bonds.

Kevin Stafford, who is acting as project manager, and Parks Director Greg Lewis also briefed the council on where the initial $1.5 million will be spent.

Much of that will be going to resurface baseball fields at Propst Park with turf.

There has been a lot of back and forth about how much to spend and where it should go, Mayor Keith Gaskin said now it’s time to move forward and make it happen.

“We’ve had the debate, the discussions, and so, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we get the park at a level everybody will be proud of, will use, will benefit our children, will benefit the entire community, and will be the Propst Park we’re all proud of again,” said Gaskin.

Plans for the improvements to Propst Park, and the other city parks, can be seen at Columbus City Hall.

