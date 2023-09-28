Columbus looks into bird-eye camera system as extra safety measure

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is looking into a bird-eye camera system.

This camera system is in place as an extra safety measure for the citizens, to keep workers efficient, and to hold others accountable.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said this is not to spy on the citizens but to help improve the city as a whole.

“It’s not to be taken as a way to say you’re trying to keep an extra eye on your employees, but what it does do is make sure you can hold people accountable for the work they’re supposed to be doing and answer the questions of the citizens,” said Gaskin.

The council will host a board meeting on Tuesday to further discuss the cameras.

