Columbus – Lowndes Airport in-line for Federal money

City leaders hope airport improvements mean takeoff for air traffic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area leaders are hoping that improvements to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport will lead to a take-off in air traffic.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office has notified Mayor Keith Gaskin that the airport is one of 375 receiving grants for infrastructure improvements.

The County Airport, as it is often known, is in line to get around $750,000.00 over the next 5 years.

Mayor Gaskin is hopeful that the improvements will encourage more industrial leaders to use the airport.

The Columbus-Lowndes County Airport was the first airport built in the area.