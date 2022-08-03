Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates educators

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators are Essential – that was the message today from the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber welcomed back teachers and school staff with a pep rally before they get down to the serious business of the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Teachers were treated with discounts at local businesses, door prizes, and entertainment.

The past few years have been challenging in K through 12 Education, but there has also been an influx of technology, and that has given teachers new opportunities to adjust lessons to students with different learning styles.

“Well, I know that a lot of resources have been designated for the different forms of learning, especially with COVID. I mean, COVID did so many horrible things, but one good thing it did; it did supply some more funds for schools, so they have access to those different tools for their students, and so, you know, iPads and tablets, and those things of those natures are accessible to more students and more student bodies,” said Lindsey Dablow, Keynote Speaker.

Educators also learned more about the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, which works with schools to help military-connected students easily transition from one school to another.