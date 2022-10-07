Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau Board fills position

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be a new face on the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.

Matt Bogue has been selected to fill a spot on the board.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin and Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston made the joint appointment.

Bogue is the Vice President of Dutch Oil Company in Columbus. He’s been with the company for ten years.

He has previously served in other community volunteer roles on the Lowndes Community Foundation and on the United Way Board of Directors.

