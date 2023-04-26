Columbus-Lowndes County Airport celebrates 70th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes County Airport is celebrating a milestone: its 70th anniversary. The three-day celebration includes a traveling exhibit that is open to the public.

The Columbus Lowndes County airport is kicking off its celebration with a travel back in time. The Rise Above Traveling Exhibit has landed at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport. The exhibit showcases some untold stories of the Tuskegee Airmen, also known as the red tails, who were the first group of African American military combat pilots.

The exhibit also shares the stories of the Women Airforce Service Piolet, known as WASP, who broke the barriers of gender to help the shortage of pilots during the war to later face disbandment and released without military benefits.

Community members will be able to hear more about their triumphs and adversities while serving this country to pave the way for young minds to explore success at any level.

What’s unique about this exhibit, it is open to the public, free of charge. There are two more opportunities to visit the traveling exhibit: Thursday and Friday, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. And Friday, the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport will be renamed in honor of Tuskegee Airman and First Top Gun Award to recipient Lieutenant Colonel Alva Temple.

