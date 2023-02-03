Columbus-Lowndes County Public library provides sunshine on rainy day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Rain, rain, and cold go away. But that’s not stopping the kids from learning and playing.

It may have been cold and dreary outside, but there’s always a bright spot in Columbus when Storytime is in session.

The Columbus-Lowndes County Public Library is one place where the whole community can come and explore programs like finance for adults, movie nights for teens, and of course-reading programs for the kids.

And on days like this, instead of staring out the windows watching the rain, parents were able to bring their children in to read alongside Mother Goose with a sprinkle of…

“Imagination is definitely part of every aspect of life. Even when you read in a book, and you see the pictures, as I call them illustrations. You can imagine kids imagine even things different than what they see in the book,” said Mother Goose.

And while most people believe the minds of children have changed over the decades Mother Goose still manages to keep her ducklings in a row.

“Well, I’ve changed a few things, like incorporating more manners and incorporating several things that I’ve picked up in workshops, like giving the brain a kiss,” said Mother Goose.

The library is also expanding its reading program to reach children who may have different learning styles.

“So the local Kiwanis chapter here in Columbus approached us about raising money for our autism resource center,” said Hopper

The program will engage children with autism using sensory bins for learning, discovering, and working on fine motor skills.

“So we’re preparing to purchase items with that funding now, including some sensory items and things of that nature that will help the children benefit and other individuals who are autistic benefit from the center,” said Hopper.

And no matter what learning style or phase you are in, Mother Goose believes all children should, “Give yourself a hug because I’m a smart kid.”

If you want to learn more about the programs offered at the library click here.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter