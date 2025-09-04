Local library addresses needs with community leaders in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Public libraries do much to support the community, but in the current climate of uncertain funding, they are also looking for support from the community.

Erin Busbea, director for the Columbus Lowndes Public Library System, was sharing the library’s successes and needs with business and community leaders in Columbus on September 4

Not only can you check out books, but there are also three book clubs geared to different interests, and, of course, the well-known children’s programs featuring Mother Goose.

The library also provides computers and internet service, and helps with projects from resumes to family trees.

The Columbus branch even has a 3-D printer.

With a new fiscal year on the horizon, there are questions surrounding funding, mainly Federal money from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which was cut earlier this year.

Busbea said now more than ever, they are looking to community partners for support.

“The community is so important to us, and right now we’re working on building a lot of partnerships with our community, because we want to make our community better. And, that means us building partnerships with different organizations in town. So, we’ve partnered with Munson and Brothers during our Summer Library Program, Friendly City Books, The Princess Theatre, because they let us host book club there. So, we believe our community is so important, and we want to give back to that community,” said

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X