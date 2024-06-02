Columbus Lowndes Library begins its Summer Library Program

Throughout June and July, the library will be hosting a variety of events to get the community reading. From children to adults, there are events for every age in the Summer Library Program in hopes of fostering a love of reading in the community.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer is here and the Columbus Lowndes Public Library reading program has begun.

Many libraries host programs like these to keep children interested in reading and Columbus Lowndes is no different.

“Libraries have always participated in some kind of encouraging children to read over the summer to prevent the ‘summer slump’ is what it is known as because as children leave the school for the summer they are less exposed to literacy intervention and they are less exposed to those opportunities sometimes so we just add in a reading challenge in order to kind of promote reading, make it fun, gamify it a bit and reward kids for discovering the joy of reading,” Hopper said.

Tori Hopper is the Children and Teens Librarian. She said these programs keep children sharpening their reading skills while they are out of school.

“Promoting literacy at the library is really vital to children’s development over the summer and it continues to remind them of the importance of reading throughout the summer. Just because they are not in school doesn’t mean that they cannot find a story that’s the right story for them and discover a story, a character, something that really gets them into reading,” Hopper said.

Melissa Duncan is the Adult Services Programming Coordinator at the library. She said that these programs create a sense of community, especially for adults.

“The importance of reading is huge, that’s like a huge huge part of it; but also that importance of community and knowing that you can have somebody to talk to about your favorite book, to talk to about whatever is going on honestly because reading opens up so many doors to get you involved in communities that you would’ve maybe never been able to be involved in or get to know,” Duncan said.

The Summer Library Program will go through July 31st.

