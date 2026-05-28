UPDATE: Jones found not guilty of the murder of Elias Eugene Trudell

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Kenneth Jones will be a free man again.

Just before 4 pm today, a Lowndes County jury found Jones not guilty of the murder of Elias Eugene Trudell.

Jones took the stand in his own defense this morning.

Jones was on trial for capital murder in connection with the death of Elias Eugene Trudell in September 2024 in an alleged drug deal turned robbery.

One of Jones’ co-defendants, Jalen Young, testified for the prosecution yesterday.

Closing arguments began after lunch, and the jury began deliberations around 2:30.

Young and David Hall were charged as accessories after the fact of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Those cases have not gone to trial.

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