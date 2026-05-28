Culinary Arts Department and Lowndes Co. Master Gardeners dedicate kitchen garden to MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When it comes to cooking, “fresh is best”, and culinary students at Mississippi University for Women will be working with some of the freshest ingredients around.

The Culinary Arts Department and the Lowndes County Master Gardeners dedicated a kitchen garden today on The W’s campus.

And talk about “farm to fork”, the garden is just steps away from the Culinary Arts Institute Building.

Lowndes County’s Master Gardeners developed the new garden.

It has garlic, onions, mint, and other fresh herbs, and the green thumbs who created it have expansion plans.

“What we have planted now we’ll continue to keep, and add new things too, as we go along,” said Golda Vandiver from Lowndes Co. Master Gardeners.

This is the second kitchen garden the master gardeners have built and planted for The W.

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