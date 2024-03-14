Columbus L&W partners with TVA, CHA to bridge internet divide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Access, connectivity, and tools. These are the three essential elements needed to make effective use of the internet.

And with so many aspects of daily life from banking to work, to education, and even healthcare being carried out online, having all three has become more important.

However, that access and connectivity can be a stumbling block in lower economic communities, creating a digital divide.

Columbus Light and Water, in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Columbus Housing Authority, has stepped in to bridge that divide with the ACTNow program.

CL&W, with funding help from TVA, provided digital devices and internet access to 50% of the units in the Columbus Housing Authority.

They also provided training in using those devices to help residents increase their digital literacy.

“Whenever you can do community service in your official capacity as a utility company, that’s a really big thing. It allows the community to see you as something other than ‘just’ a utility company. So, people know that you’re really concerned about them and their well-being,” said Angela Verdell, general manager at CL&W.

So far, ACTNow has helped over 350 people get better connected.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X