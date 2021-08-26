Columbus Main Street makes changes due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Organizers of the Market Street Festival met at the Columbus Exchange Club Thursday discussing changes during this year’s event.

Everyone in attendance is asked to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

Several hand-sanitizing stations will be set up through the festival grounds.

The bleachers at the stages will not be included to avoid large crowds.

The Main Street train will also not be included this year as well.

“We feel the community needs this,” said Main StreetExecutive Barbara Bigelow. “It’s a great time to get outdoors and enjoy our downtown and our community. All of the vendors we have spoken with are very anxious to come back. It’s a fun time. The music is always so festive. We invite people to come out and enjoy the whole Friday evening and Saturday with us.”

Columbus Main Street will host another festival in May of 2022.