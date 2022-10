Columbus man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile, charged with rape

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

58-year-old James Earl Malone was charged with rape.

Investigators said Malone did know the underage victim.

He was arrested earlier this week.

Bond for Malone was set at $1 million.

