Columbus man accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend and her friend.

24-year-old Jeffery Gordon is facing several charges.

- Advertisement -

His booking sheet reports two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened last week at Greentree Apartments, just off Lehmberg Road.

Investigators believe at least one bullet went through a vehicle and into an innocent bystander’s apartment.

Gordon remains in jail.