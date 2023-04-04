Columbus man arrested for allegedly making a false drive-by claim. Police say he shot himself

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is arrested and charged after allegedly shooting himself.

Kyle Burnett is charged with False Reporting of a Crime after allegedly telling Columbus Police he was shot in the leg by a stranger in a drive-by shooting.

Columbus Police determined that Burnett’s report was false and said he shot himself instead.

The shot was fired in the 700 block of 16th Street North.

Burnett is also charged with Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

He was treated at Baptist Hospital.