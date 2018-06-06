Columbus man arrested for sexual enticement of a child

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of trying to get a teen to pose for sexual pictures and videos to sell online.

Jonquil Ball, 24, is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depictions of Sexual Conduct and Probation Violation.

Dade City, Florida investigators contacted Lowndes County deputies about information they had about Ball’s alleged contact with a 16-year-old.

Lowndes County detectives says Ball wanted the teen to pose in pictures and videos.

Ball knows the alleged victim.

The Columbus man was convicted of Statutory Rape in 2012 and was on probation at the time of the arrest.

He remains in jail with more charges possible.