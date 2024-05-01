West Point students participate in Financial Literacy Art Contest

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mixing money and art. That was the goal of a special competition at West Point High School.

The business technology teacher received a grant to host the first-ever Financial Literacy Art Contest.

Students in the accounting class chose their favorite financial literacy topic and created artwork to depict its meaning.

Their teacher said while the activity was fun for the students, the overall goal was to equip them to make good financial decisions as they move into adulthood.

“We are laying the foundation so once they are older – getting ready to get out of high school they know not to max out a credit card. So, these are some of the things I’m teaching them. They know where to find their signatures on a check and how to read their bank statements. Get a savings account. Get started. Some of the seniors – hey you get one credit card, use that, make sure you pay it every month,” said Latesha Bush, WPHS Business Technology teacher.

The artwork was judged on creativity, artistic execution, and the incorporation of a financial literacy theme.

The top five winners received trophies. The top three also got cash prizes.

