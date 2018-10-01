Columbus man turns himself in for weekend homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- An arrest has been made in a Columbus homicide investigation.

Terry Lee Bradford, 55, was charged with the murder of a man found Saturday afternoon behind an apartment complex on 11th Street and 11th Avenue South.

Lowndes County Coroner, Greg Merchant said the victim is Walter James Kyles, 56. The coroner said Kyles died from a gunshot wound.

Chief Fred Shelton said Bradford turned himself in Sunday morning. He later appeared before a judge where he was denied bond.

Shelton confirmed in a press release, the victim and suspect knew one another. The two had been involved in an altercation earlier, which led to the fatal shooting.

This is still an active investigation. We will continue to update you with the latest information as it becomes available.