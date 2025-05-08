Columbus man discusses importance of preserving history within homes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the things Columbus is known for is its historic homes.

Many of the homes have been restored, but as we’ve learned, it’s important to be intentional when restoring old homes.

One man is returning a home to its original glory and going back in time to learn its history.

For Joe Beckett, preserving history has always been a passion, even as a child.

In the 1980s, he came to Columbus and fell in love with the historic homes throughout the city.

“These old homes, of course, they just kind of wrap their arms around you, won’t let you go,” Beckett said. “There’s a passion there to save history. These are America’s homes.”

Beckett said the architecture in the homes is unmatched.

“It deserves to be saved,” Beckett said. “So we can see the craftsmanship of all these people that it took to build these homes and our country.”

Beckett is currently working on five homes. The Chandler-Beckett home from the early 1830s.

Gray Chandler was a prominent owner of this home. Beckett said Chandler and his wife were very influential people.

“It was used as a civil war hospital,” said Beckett. “So we have documents of that and diaries of some of the soldiers that was treated here, which leads to other findings about the history of the house. The entire house is still intact. All the original doors, windows, trim, and floors are still in the house. And it’s just amazing. You never see these homes this old that haven’t been changed. ”

Beckett is passionate about keeping everything correct.

“It’s important to keep the home’s original, to preserve the history, the country’s history, Columbus’s history, and the craftsmanship and architecture. All of it ties together,” Beckett said.

Dr. Jack May has done restorations across the country, including homes of historical figures.

He finds the original colors of the home, in order to return the home back to those original colors.

Beckett said the biggest obstacle in preserving this home has been finding the correct colors and moldings of the home.

Another obstacle presents itself when it comes to adding modern necessities.

“(It’s) getting the electrical and getting the fixtures and the plumbing in the house without tearing the house up,” said Beckett. “So the obstacle is to hide this stuff where it doesn’t catch your eye.”

The home even has its original kitchen still standing behind the home.

All the original fixtures in the home tell a story, which Beckett says they are saving through the restoration.

“And the house is what we call giving up its secrets,” Beckett said. “I’m honored you have to save it for people to see. You know, how we’ve evolved. How we, you know, changed our world. It’s not necessarily for me. It is for Columbus.”

Beckett hopes to see this home returned to its original structure once the restoration is complete.

Beckett said he is ready to finish the restoration and move in.

He loves showing and sharing his home with others in the community. You can learn more about the home on the Spring Pilgrimage, set for April 7-19, 2026.