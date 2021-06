STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Columbus man is arrested in connection with a Starkville stabbing.

46-year-old Charron Calvert is charged with aggravated assault.

Starkville police say Calvert is accused of cutting a co-worker at Weavexx last night.

The incident occurred at the Highway 12 location after 10 PM.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital outside the area for treatment.

The stabbing remains under investigation.