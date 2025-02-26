Columbus man in the hospital after a crash on highway 182

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tuesday afternoon crash sent a Columbus man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 4 p.m., on February 25, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 182 in Lowndes County.

A Jeep travelling west on 182 collided with a Honda Goldwing motorcycle, also travelling west.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

